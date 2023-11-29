Show You Care
Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center awarded $4M grant from EPA

The city hopes to expand composting facility to process 5,000 tons more of food waste a year
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City’s Recycling Coordinator Jane Wilch couldn’t believe it when she heard the news that the city’s Landfill and Recycling Center was awarded a $4 million grant from the EPA.

“I think we had to pinch ourselves.” said Wilch.

The grant aims to help the city improve its recycling infrastructure.

“What we have coming about in the next three to five years is a big expansion and improvement to our existing composting facility. That is going to be able to increase our capacity of how much incoming organic material we can accept.” said Wilch.

Currently, the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center is able to process 15,000 tons of food waste a year. This new grant will allow it to raise that number to 20,000.

One of the reasons Wilch thinks Iowa City was chosen as the recipient is because of its longstanding commitment to sustainability.

“For over a decade, we’ve been working to create accessibility and make composting easier for our residents and for our service area. So, it’s a really great time to be considering expanding the facility.” said Wilch.

The nutrient rich compost goes to farm land, gardens and lawns. But the city can’t accept food waste from places like restaurants because there isn’t any room.

That’s why Wilch says this expansion couldn’t come soon enough.

“Right now, there’s not a whole lot of other outreach we can do to such generators as businesses or industry where there could be a lot of food waste being generated. We just can’t quite tap in to those areas of the community yet, though, with an at capacity compost facility.” said Wilch.

The expanded composting center is currently being designed, and construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024.

