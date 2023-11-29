Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Former Benton Co. Board of Health file lawsuit against County, Supervisors

Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting
Benton County Board of Supervisors meeting(Matthew Tribble | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former members of the Benton County Board of Health have filed a lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors and Benton County, saying they were terminated without warning and without good reason.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the Benton County Board of Supervisors disbanded the entire Board of Health without any discussion relating to the termination of the members during public meetings. The group also says that there were at least three meetings in which the board “improperly went into closed session,” violating Iowa Code.

The former Board of Health members say that Iowa Code is violated when these decisions have been “discussed, debated, and decided without public input, knowledge, or consent.”

As part of the lawsuit, the group is looking to have their termination voided and to be reimbursed for attorney fees and expenses relating to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman found safe
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Amber Bell
Former Atkins city clerk accused of misusing public dollars now faces criminal charges
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness

Latest News

Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mason Richman...
Eight Hawkeyes offensive players earn Big Ten recognition
A Louisa County man has been found dead, a day after police found his pickup truck in a ditch...
Louisa County man found dead after crash in Muscatine County
Registered Dietitian and Healthy Food Access Specialist at Iowa State University Extension and...
How to stay active during the cold winter months