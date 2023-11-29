Former Benton Co. Board of Health file lawsuit against County, Supervisors

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former members of the Benton County Board of Health have filed a lawsuit against the Board of Supervisors and Benton County, saying they were terminated without warning and without good reason.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs allege that the Benton County Board of Supervisors disbanded the entire Board of Health without any discussion relating to the termination of the members during public meetings. The group also says that there were at least three meetings in which the board “improperly went into closed session,” violating Iowa Code.

The former Board of Health members say that Iowa Code is violated when these decisions have been “discussed, debated, and decided without public input, knowledge, or consent.”

As part of the lawsuit, the group is looking to have their termination voided and to be reimbursed for attorney fees and expenses relating to the lawsuit.

