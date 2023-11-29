Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office: Missing woman found safe
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
Amber Bell
Former Atkins city clerk accused of misusing public dollars now faces criminal charges

Latest News

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Deandre "SipTheKid" Smith is contestant 181 out of 456 players. He says it’s been a long road...
Waterloo man represents Iowa on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas