Eight Hawkeyes offensive players earn Big Ten recognition

Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mason Richman...
Iowa running back Leshon Williams (4) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mason Richman (78) after catching a 25-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eight Hawkeyes offensive players earned Big Ten postseason honors Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Logan Jones, Connor Colby and Nick DeJong were selected third-team All-Big Ten.

In the announcement, the university said the trio paved the way for that Hawkeyes running game that averaged 122.9 yards per game in 2023.

Tight End Erick All, running back Leshon Williams and linemen Rusty Feth, Gennings Dunker, and Mason Richman earned honorable mention.

Erick All had a team-leading three touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Wisconsin.

Williams led the team in rushing on the season, surpassing the 100-yard mark in three games. His 82-yard touchdown run against Wisconsin was Iowa’s longest run from scrimmage since 1997.

Feth started seven games in his first season as a Hawkeye. Feth, Dunker and Richman were key parts of the offensive line for the Hawkeyes’ rush attack that racked up more than 150 yards twice against opponents with top-10 rush defenses.

The honors for the offensive players came a day after 12 Hawkeyes defensive and special teams players were recognized for their 2023 season.

