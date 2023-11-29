Show You Care
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids

Michael Ray Schlicht
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANTA ANA, California (KCRG) - A John Doe homicide victim who was discovered 49 years ago has finally been identified.

Officials say that on September 14th, 1974, a deceased teenage male was located near an off-road. Authorities at the time determined his death to be accidental, due to alcohol and diazepam intoxication in his system. They also determined he died 3 to 5 days before his body was found. Officials were unable to establish his identity.

Then, in 1980, Orange County Homicide investigators noted that there were other young male deaths in 1978 due to alcohol and diazepam intoxication in that same area. These deaths were classified as homicides.

In 1983, Randy Steven Kraft, later known as the “Scorecard Killer” was arrested for murder after a highway patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on Kraft and located a deceased male in the front passenger seat. In the trunk of Kraft’s vehicle was a coded list believed to be upwards of 67 victims. John Doe was believed to be an early victim of his.

Kraft was eventually convicted of 16 murders and sentenced to death. He is currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison.

In November 2022, Orange County investigators submitted tissue samples for John Doe to a private forensic biotechnology company to develop a DNA profile. In October 2023, after months of work building the genealogy database, investigators identified the possible grandparents of John Doe.

After obtaining a DNA sample from a woman believed to be the mother of John Doe, investigators were able to positively identify John Doe as Michael Ray Schlicht of Cedar Rapids, IA.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says that family members have been notified and are in the process of having a headstone installed to mark his final resting place.

Investigators are continuing to work on Michael’s case. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or crimestoppers.org.

