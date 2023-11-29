Bus ridership growing in Iowa City thanks to free fare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that more people are using Iowa City transit compared to last year and that it’s largely in thanks to their zero fare option.

In October 2023, Iowa City Transit saw an increase of 45,009 passenger trips when compared to October 2022. Since launching the free fare program in August, City staff say that ridership has increased 44% in just the past three months compared to last year. They say there have been over 135,191 additional trips over that time.

Officials estimate the increase of transit ridership also has an effect on reducing an estimated 98 metric tons of tailpipe CO2 from personal vehicles.

For more information on bus schedules or the Fare Free program click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.