Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Polk County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash

Car Crash
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Police across Iowa are urging drivers to slow down as winter conditions make the roads more dangerous.

Officers have already responded to multiple crashes over the past few days - including one in central Iowa that injured a deputy.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a separate crash when a driver lost control and hit the patrol car.

The deputy and the driver are hurt but are expected to survive.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness
Benjamin Kelne
18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash
An artist’s rendering of the entrance to the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.
Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history

Latest News

Dubuque Mayor: Property tax laws ‘number one’ issue ahead of new legislative session
Dubuque Mayor: Property tax laws ‘number one’ issue ahead of new legislative session
In a message on their Facebook page, the City of Delhi issued a boil order Monday evening.
Delhi issues boil order until noon on Thursday
First snowfall causes several car accidents
First snowfall causes several car accidents, one expert weighs in on how to stay safe
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness
The dry June hasn’t made the growing season easy.
Weekend snow not going to help Iowa drought conditions, experts say