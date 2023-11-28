Show You Care
One more chilly day before turning more mild again, chance for rain/snow this weekend

We have one more unseasonably cold day ahead before more comfortable and near-normal temperatures return to end the week.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more unseasonably cold day ahead before more comfortable and near-normal temperatures return to end the week.

This morning is starting off especially chilly thanks to clear skies, calm winds, and a fresh layer of snow from the weekend. Wind chills are below zero for most of eastern Iowa. Temperatures climb from the single digits this morning to the mid and upper 20s again this afternoon. While it won’t be terribly windy, there will be just enough to keep wind chills in the single digits and teens throughout the day. Bundle up! Clouds increase during the day too, becoming partly cloudy.

Wind chills will feel like the teens at the warmest part of the day today.
Wind chills will feel like the teens at the warmest part of the day today.(KCRG)

A warm front tonight will help to moderate temperatures and return us to seasonal norms. Overnight lows only dip to the upper teens and low 20s with highs rising to the lower 40s for the latter half of the workweek. This mild air continues through the weekend and into next week.

The system we were tracking for late this week is tracking farther south now and should miss eastern Iowa, but another disturbance this weekend keeps the chance for some rain mixed with snow alive in the 9-day.

Our next shot at precipitation comes this weekend as a weak system drifts through the Midwest....
Our next shot at precipitation comes this weekend as a weak system drifts through the Midwest. It is still a ways out so timing is likely to change.(KCRG)

