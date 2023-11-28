Milder weather after a chilly Tuesday with a rain/snow chance late in the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear skies and light winds allow our temperatures to drop into the single digits for the start of our Tuesday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Wind chills also drop below zero for any morning activities so bundle up.

Wind Chill Forecast (KCRG)

We jump above normal for the middle of the week with 40s ahead for afternoon highs. Showers move back into the First Alert forecast on Thursday and Friday and again on Sunday. These do include a chance of snow showers that we are watching. Have a great night!

