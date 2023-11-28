Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice is to others

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - With an unnamed respiratory illness showing up around the country, many question how safe it can be for their animal to be around other dogs. One local family says their dog caught and survived the mysterious disease.

The Millers of Marion have had their rescue lab Lucy for 7 years now and say she is a part of their family. So when a mysterious coughing fit infected the pup, her owners became worried, and took action right away.

“She would cough until she gagged. And I finally said we really need to take her in,” said Loi Dana Miller.

While the illness presented itself similar to kennel cough, all the tests came back negative. With advice to put her on two types of medication, the Millers were determined to get Lucy healthy again. And Lucy did.

Now they want to share their story with other pet-owners whose dogs might contract the mysterious respiratory illness.

“I am suspecting that maybe being outside, you know how dogs rub noses through the fence, I suspect that’s maybe how she got it,” said Miller.

While the Millers don’t board or kennel Lucy, many others don’t have that option.

But places like Apple Creek Canine Resort want their clients to know they are always taking safety precautions for the animals they serve.

“I take into consideration what those veterinarians are posting within their social media sites and websites,” said Co-Owner, Nikee Woods.

Things like research, constant communication with local vets and other boarding facilities, as well as a thorough screening process are top priority for them this time of year.

“We do follow-ups with our owners, we do require that those dogs do not come back into our care for a minimum of 14 days,” said Woods. “We have always implemented a screening process when any dog comes into our care.”

