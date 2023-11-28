Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Lawsuit filed against Univ. of Iowa Community HomeCare following data breach

A parent who used University of Iowa Community HomeCare services and a former employee who...
A parent who used University of Iowa Community HomeCare services and a former employee who used to work there are suing the company after a data breach led to their personal data being stolen.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A parent whose child used University of Iowa Community HomeCare services and a former employee who used to work there are suing the company after a data breach led to their personal data being stolen.

Kimberly Sullivan, a mother whose child received care services, and Becky Kaefring, a former employee who worked for Univ. of Iowa Community HomeCare from 2003 to 2019, allege that a data breach on March 23rd, 2023 could have been prevented. They say the organization made “calculated decisions to avoid its data security obligations at the expense of plaintiffs and class members by utilizing cheaper, ineffective security measures.”.

The lawsuit states that Community HomeCare collected and maintained personally identifiable information including full names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account information, and employment information, all of which was compromised in the data breach.

The plaintiffs allege that the company maintained the data in a “reckless manner,” failing to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols.

Sullivan accuses the Univerity of Iowa Community HomeCare of:

  • Negligence
  • Breach of Implied Contract
  • Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing
  • Unjust Enrichment

Kaefring accuses the University of Iowa Community HomeCare of:

  • Negligence
  • Negligence Per Se
  • Breach of Implied Contract
  • Unjust Enrichment
  • Invasion of Privacy
  • Breach of Fiduciary Duty

As part of the lawsuit, both plaintiffs want the court to ban Community HomeCare from storing personal data on a “cloud-based database” and instead implement security training programs, conduct regular database security checks, and segment data by creating firewalls and encryption protection.

They also want Community HomeCare to engage independent third-party security auditors to conduct tests on their systems in order to correct any issues detected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness
Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate...
Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Benjamin Kelne
18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash

Latest News

City officials talk progress and future of downtown Cedar Rapids
1st Street NE to be reduced to one lane for ongoing Flood Control System project
Keokuk woman faces arson charge after Waterloo house fire
Iowa State Capitol
ACLU of Iowa files lawsuit over book ban, ‘don’t say gay’ law
A forum Wednesday is gathering healthcare professionals, community advocates, caregivers, and...
Forum in Cedar Rapids seeks to change mindset on people living with dementia
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nicole Johnson shares how you can hustle through the holidays and...
Hy-Vee dietitian: 3 ways to eat right on the run