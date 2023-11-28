Lawsuit filed against Univ. of Iowa Community HomeCare following data breach

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A parent whose child used University of Iowa Community HomeCare services and a former employee who used to work there are suing the company after a data breach led to their personal data being stolen.

Kimberly Sullivan, a mother whose child received care services, and Becky Kaefring, a former employee who worked for Univ. of Iowa Community HomeCare from 2003 to 2019, allege that a data breach on March 23rd, 2023 could have been prevented. They say the organization made “calculated decisions to avoid its data security obligations at the expense of plaintiffs and class members by utilizing cheaper, ineffective security measures.”.

The lawsuit states that Community HomeCare collected and maintained personally identifiable information including full names, dates of birth, social security numbers, financial account information, and employment information, all of which was compromised in the data breach.

The plaintiffs allege that the company maintained the data in a “reckless manner,” failing to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols.

Sullivan accuses the Univerity of Iowa Community HomeCare of:

Negligence

Breach of Implied Contract

Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing

Unjust Enrichment

Kaefring accuses the University of Iowa Community HomeCare of:

Negligence

Negligence Per Se

Breach of Implied Contract

Unjust Enrichment

Invasion of Privacy

Breach of Fiduciary Duty

As part of the lawsuit, both plaintiffs want the court to ban Community HomeCare from storing personal data on a “cloud-based database” and instead implement security training programs, conduct regular database security checks, and segment data by creating firewalls and encryption protection.

They also want Community HomeCare to engage independent third-party security auditors to conduct tests on their systems in order to correct any issues detected.

