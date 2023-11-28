Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.
Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate number of QZ 234 in What Cheer, Iowa on Monday.
The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office describes Becker as a 5′ 2″ Caucasian woman with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 641-622-2727.
