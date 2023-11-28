Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing woman

WHAT CHEER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Carolyn Becker, 48, was reportedly last seen driving a blue Chevy Cobalt with a license plate number of QZ 234 in What Cheer, Iowa on Monday.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office describes Becker as a 5′ 2″ Caucasian woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 641-622-2727.

