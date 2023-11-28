Show You Care
Hawkeyes’ DeJean, Taylor finalists for national awards

Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor are finalists for some national awards.(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor are finalists for some national awards.

The University of Iowa said Defensive Back Cooper DJean was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and punter Tory Taylor is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award.

These awards recognize the nation’s top players at their position.

DeJean, an Odebolt, Iowa native, ranks second on the team in interceptions and third in pass break-ups this season. He played 388 snaps this season without giving up a touchdown before suffering a season ending injury.

Tory Taylor, a fan favorite, broke Iowa’s single season punting yardage record for a third consecutive season this year, and his 281 punts is the most of any Hawkeye.

Taylor announced earlier this month that he plans to forego his final year of college to head to the NFL after this season.

