Giving Tuesday: group collecting donations for people growing out of foster care

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Junior League of Cedar Rapids is hosting a “fill-the-truck” event as part of Giving Tuesday. It’s part of their “Apartment in a Suitcase” initiative, which helps to prepare young adults aging out of foster care for their first homes.

Donors can visit the Craft’d Coffee Shop from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to leave donations to fill the truck. Monetary donations can be made throughout the year.

This is their third year, and they’re collecting household items like trash bags, dinnerware, cleaners and more for their first apartment.

“Think about your first set of pots and pans, you probably got them from your parents, I know I did,” Ashley Burns, Vice President of Fund Development for the Junior League, said.

Organizers said they are happy to help a group of people who they say often slip through the cracks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.