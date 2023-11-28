Former Atkins city clerk accused of misusing public dollars now faces criminal charges

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Charges have been filed against the former Atkins City Clerk accused of misusing tens of thousands of public dollars.

Amber Bell, 41, of Atkins, is charged with Unauthorized Use of Credit Card, Felonious Misconduct in Office and Ongoing Criminal Conduct - Unlawful Activity.

Bell was hired to serve as city clerk in 2015, but was placed on paid administrative leave during a city council meeting in November 2020 after a special investigation was requested.

In the role, Bell was responsible for handling the city’s mail, collecting receipts, making some purchases and bank deposits as well as signing and distributing checks, among other duties.

In a February 1 audit report, State Auditor Rob Sand said he found that utility bill fees went unpaid, and employees had improperly received bonuses and other benefits. Some of those purchases the auditor flagged included meals, alcohol, and purchases at Starbucks.

The criminal complaint for Bell says a fraud report found the city’s credit card had been used by Bell for personal purchases, despite her knowing those transactions were unauthorized.

The document also says Bell falsified city documents and entered them into public records, and that she conducted unlawful activity that resulted in personal gain on a continuous basis from 2015 through 2020.

