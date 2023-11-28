First snowfall causes several car accidents, one expert weighs in on how to stay safe

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter driving is already proving to be dangerous across Eastern Iowa.

In just one day, Bremer County law enforcement responded to four accidents, as well as a driver with a learner’s permit driving 92 miles per hour - all during a snowstorm.

The chaos on the roads became so much the Sheriff’s Office issued several warnings on their Facebook page, urging drivers to slow down and drive safely.

And Bremer County wasn’t the only place seeing more accidents.

“We’ve seen a lot of vehicles in a ditch and a few crashes. The biggest thing is, the first snowfall of the year, everybody kind of forgets their winter driving techniques.” said Major Chad Colston of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.

And with so many people on the road for the holiday weekend, roads were in even worse shape than usual.

“I think that sometimes the traffic will pack down the snow, and it turns some of the roadways a little bit slicker. Where a fresh snow, you might be able to drive on, but once that gets packed down, it turns into a sheen of ice.” said Colston.

In order to keep safe on the roads during wet conditions, Major Colston says drivers need to be cautious and situationally aware.

“What you need to remember is less is more when you’re driving in slick conditions,” said Colston. “You want to use less on the accelerator, less on the braking. But you have to plan ahead. Less on the steering. Any sharp turn, you’re going to get that skid factor.”

Some things drivers can do to protect themselves include getting their tires checked to ensure proper tread, and keeping a winter safety kit in your car.

If you end up going off the road, Major Colston says drivers should stay in their vehicles with seatbelts on to prevent injury, because if you went off the road, it’s possible another driver could too.

But most importantly, Major Colston says the best way to avoid an accident is adhering to the speed limit and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles around you.

