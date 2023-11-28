Dubuque Mayor: Property tax laws ‘number one’ issue ahead of new legislative session

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque is one of many cities across Iowa critiquing a new law that changed how property taxes work in the state.

In a list of Dubuque’s 2024 State Legislative Priorities, those concerns were at the top. City officials had a chance to share those concerns and other legislative priorities with state officials Monday night at the 23rd Dubuque City Council Annual Legislative Dinner.

Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh said getting to know other elected officials was essential.

“Partnerships are really what matters. I mean, it’s how you get things done,” said Mayor Cavanagh.

One of the things Cavanagh and other city leaders were looking to get done was to reverse the direction lawmakers took last session regarding property taxes.

“We’ve had a lot of people come to us saying, ‘Our property taxes are too high, our property taxes are too high. What can you do about it?’ And so we came up with some legislation in the past that we think will help that,” said State Senator Dan Zumbach (R).

In May, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a law cutting property taxes by an estimated 100 million dollars. The law limits how much money cities and counties can take in each year. A release from the governor’s office that month says the law “curbs the growth of local governments in a responsible manner.”

However, elected officials on the local level, like Cavanagh, say curbing cities’ growth shouldn’t be the goal.

“I get that we want to keep the pressure of taxation low on residents...What we all have to recognize is that the investment that we make in the community comes primarily from those taxes,” said Cavanagh.

During his remarks Monday evening, Cavanagh said Dubuque and Iowa both face a declining population, and added it was important to invest in amenities that would attract and keep people.

“I do think it’s the number one message that we need to be discussing right now. It’s kind of the number one message that the Iowa legislature has been talking about quite a bit for the last couple of years,” said Cavanagh.

Cavanagh said the new law already meant Dubuque would not be able to collect over 600,000 dollars, adding they were still building their next budget and the full impact was unclear.

Not everybody in the room Monday night agreed on where the bottom line should be, so to speak, but they all agreed they needed to listen to one another to move forward.

“We are people. You know, we might be elected these offices, but we’re people and we have to work together,” said Cavanagh.

