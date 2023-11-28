Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Drake University planning program, faculty position cuts

Drake University is planning to cut programs and faculty positions to get its $10.3 million budget deficit under control.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Drake University is planning to cut programs and faculty positions to get its $10.3 million budget deficit under control, according to meeting minutes.

A balance sheet says the school has a solid financial foundation, with strong assets and low debts.

However, the operating budget of the school is causing the deficit.

So far, it’s not known which programs and positions will be affected the most.

But academic chairs are being asked to adjust their courses to eliminate adjuncts and under-enrolled sections.

The school’s next budget meeting is scheduled for January.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness
Benjamin Kelne
18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash
An artist’s rendering of the entrance to the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.
Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history

Latest News

Partial road closure for water main break in Marion
Greenlee Quillin is the KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month.
Fire prevention lesson one month before emergency helped young girl save family
The 'Junior League of Cedar Rapids' is helping out as part of Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday: group collecting donations for people growing out of foster care
Drake University is planning to cut programs and faculty positions to get its $10.3 million...
Drake University planning program, faculty position cuts