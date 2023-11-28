Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Gingerbread Library Building Contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will be able to participate in a gingerbread building contest next month to celebrate the city’s Westside Library and Park project.

In a press release, staff with the public library said instead of building gingerbread houses, people will be building gingerbread libraries with a park around it.

The contest comes as plans are being made for the new Westside Library and city park that will be built near the corner of Wiley Boulevard SW and 20th Avenue SW.

The park would be integrated into the site where the city is planning its permanent westside library, which will replace the Ladd Library.

The contest will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11. People will be able to pick up gingerbread kits at the Downtown and Ladd Libraries.

Participants are allowed to use supplementary materials in addition to the materials that come in the kits.

Entries are limited to one per person or family/team. Entries will be judged by a panel of judges, library staff and the public, with public voting that will take place online through Dec. 18.

