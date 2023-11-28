1st Street NE to be reduced to one lane for ongoing Flood Control System project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Wednesday, 1st Street NE will be reduced to one lane from B Avenue NE to 1st Avenue NE.

Officials say the lane reduction will be ongoing to construct part of the infrastructure for the Flood Control System that will help protect the City from a flooding event. Work is expected to last until the spring of 2025.

The project will include a pump station between the Tree of Five Seasons sculpture and I-380, a new flood wall from 1st Avenue to I-380, and three flood gates located between E Ave NE, F Ave NE (under I-380), and 2nd Avenue SE.

Officials say to expect delays due to ongoing construction.

More information on the Flood Control System can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.