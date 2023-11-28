Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

18-year-old charged in crash that killed Montezuma teen

An 18-year-old is now charged in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Montezuma.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old is now charged in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Montezuma.

Benjamin Kelne of Grinnell faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, alcohol possession, and reckless driving.

Chloe Hutchcraft died two days after the crash on Aug. 26 in Jasper County.

She was a senior at Montezuma High School and was a member of the school’s cross-country team.

The sheriff’s office said she was a passenger in Kelne’s vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Marion dog owners believe their pet caught mysterious respiratory illness: what their advice...
Marion dog owner gives advice to others after pet catches mysterious respiratory illness
Benjamin Kelne
18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash
An artist’s rendering of the entrance to the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.
Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history

Latest News

An 18-year-old is now charged in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Montezuma.
18-year-old charged in deadly Jasper County crash
Car Crash
Polk County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash
Dubuque Mayor: Property tax laws ‘number one’ issue ahead of new legislative session
Dubuque Mayor: Property tax laws ‘number one’ issue ahead of new legislative session
In a message on their Facebook page, the City of Delhi issued a boil order Monday evening.
Delhi issues boil order until noon on Thursday
First snowfall causes several car accidents
First snowfall causes several car accidents, one expert weighs in on how to stay safe