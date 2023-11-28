18-year-old charged in crash that killed Montezuma teen

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old is now charged in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Montezuma.

Benjamin Kelne of Grinnell faces several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, alcohol possession, and reckless driving.

Chloe Hutchcraft died two days after the crash on Aug. 26 in Jasper County.

She was a senior at Montezuma High School and was a member of the school’s cross-country team.

The sheriff’s office said she was a passenger in Kelne’s vehicle.

