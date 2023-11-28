Show You Care
12 Hawks earn Big Ten honors for 2023 season

Iowa Hawkeyes Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor are finalists for some national awards.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Iowa announced that 12 Hawkeyes earned all-conference recognition on defense and special teams for the 2023 season.

Two student-athletes, Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor, were recognized with Big Ten Conference positional Player of the Year awards. DeJean won the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwigth Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. Taylor was recognized as the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.

The Hawkeyes honored were:

FIRST TEAM

  • LB Jay Higgins (coaches; media)
  • DB Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)
  • P Tory Taylor (coaches; media)
  • RS Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)

SECOND TEAM

  • DB Sebastian Castro (media)

THIRD TEAM

  • DL Joe Evans (media)
  • LB Nick Jackson (media)
  • PK Drew Stevens (coaches)

HONORABLE MENTION

  • DL Yahya Black (coaches media)
  • DB Sebastian Castro (coaches)
  • DL Deontae Craig (media)
  • DL Joe Evans (coaches)
  • LB Nick Jackson (coaches)
  • DL Logan Lee (coaches; media)
  • DB Quinn Schulte (coaches; media)
  • PK Drew Stevens (media)

