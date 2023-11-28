12 Hawks earn Big Ten honors for 2023 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the University of Iowa announced that 12 Hawkeyes earned all-conference recognition on defense and special teams for the 2023 season.

Two student-athletes, Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor, were recognized with Big Ten Conference positional Player of the Year awards. DeJean won the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwigth Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. Taylor was recognized as the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year.

The Hawkeyes honored were:

FIRST TEAM

LB Jay Higgins (coaches; media)

DB Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)

P Tory Taylor (coaches; media)

RS Cooper DeJean (coaches; media)

SECOND TEAM

DB Sebastian Castro (media)

THIRD TEAM

DL Joe Evans (media)

LB Nick Jackson (media)

PK Drew Stevens (coaches)

HONORABLE MENTION

DL Yahya Black (coaches media)

DB Sebastian Castro (coaches)

DL Deontae Craig (media)

DL Joe Evans (coaches)

LB Nick Jackson (coaches)

DL Logan Lee (coaches; media)

DB Quinn Schulte (coaches; media)

PK Drew Stevens (media)

