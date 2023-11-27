Working Iowa: Landmark Artisans of the Outdoors hires for snow removal help

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landmark Artisans of the Outdoors is installing a pool at a home in Coralville. They started with a retaining wall to make the sloped yard flat.

”We are a full service lawn in landscape company. We do everything from design and Landscape install to lawn care services maintenance,” said Michael Burkle, Owner of Landmark.

Soon they’ll trade warm weather projects for cold.

”It can be difficult at times long hours, but it’s again still rewarding and it’s fun. I like doing snow removal. I have ever since I was a kid even shoveling my parents’ front sidewalk,” Eric Nelson said, Landscape Foreman at Landmark.

The company is looking for more people who love the outdoors to help with snow removal this winter.

“Here we work long hours with snow removal. It’s varied throughout the day, could be overnight. So it kind of just anything from there equipment experience is a plus but at the same time we’re open to training anybody and can teach them with the equipment they’d operate,” Burkle said.

Workers hired for the winter have the potential to stay on during the summer months as well. It’s a job staff call rewarding, watching projects go from start to finish.

“Meeting with the clients at the end and just walking through everything with them. It’s very rewarding to see your hard work put into it,” said Nelson.

Offering a wide array of services allows staff to work on a variety of projects.

“That makes the day go very quick because at the same time, we’re not doing the same thing over and over again,” Burkle explained.

Those interested can apply online.

