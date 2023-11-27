Show You Care
Survivor of rare cancer creates fund for other patients

By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former eastern Iowa teacher who had cancer is giving back after watching other patients struggle to pay for treatment.

Last year, TV9 reported 12 teachers with the Hudson School District in Waterloo came forward with concerns of a cancer cluster. Those teachers had all been diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years.

An investigation through the University of Iowa didn’t find any evidence of a cancer cluster but did say the investigation had shortfalls.

In 2020, Diane Anderson was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer. She was one of the 12 teachers who came forward during the Hudson School District cancer cluster investigation.

”There we 13 of us that had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 10 years. So, for a little district, that’s a lot,” Anderson said.

During that time, she did a lot of research. Through the connections that she made; Anderson started sharing her story.

”I’ve written some articles for Conquer magazine for cancer patients, I did a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and I’ve done some walks for fundraisers for breast cancer,” Anderson said.

But she wanted to do more.

”I would sit in the waiting room with my head down and hear all of these other conversations and there were a lot of people that I heard talking about how their insurance wouldn’t cover or how they had a copay that they couldn’t do,” Anderson said.

Anderson went to the mayor of Waterloo for advice on how to help and was pointed to the Waterloo Community Foundation. From there, she started the Accessing Cancer Treatment Fund. Money from the fund will go to medical centers in Black Hawk County that can distribute the money to patients in need.

”That was one of the things that was really important to Diane and her journey and she wants to make sure that it available to others as well,” said Erin Tink, the executive director of the Waterloo Community Foundation.

The Fund is so new that they aren’t exactly sure how the money will be disturbed. To get there, it just needs donations.

Donations can be sent to https://wloocf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=2485 or by mailing a check to Waterloo Community Foundation, PO Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704 with “Accessing Cancer Treatment” in the memo line.

