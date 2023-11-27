Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Sioux City man dies after pursuit ends with crash on Floyd Blvd

Police chase in Sioux City ends in bad accident.
By Dean Welte and KTIV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police say one man has died after a pursuit Sunday night ended in a crash.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday officers tried to stop a 2014 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police say the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Gunnar Lee Kratz of Sioux City, refused to stop for police and a pursuit began. Police say the pursuit went through the west and north sides of Sioux City.

At about 8 p.m. police say Kratz lost control of the car and crashed in the 1700 block of Floyd Blvd. The crash closed that area of Floyd Blvd for several hours.

Kratz was taken to a local hospital where he later died from injuries he received in the crash.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A police chase in Sioux City Sunday night led to the driver of a stolen vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries, and a police officer suffering minor injuries.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Floyd Boulevard, blocking off that street for several hours.

Sioux City Police said stop sticks were deployed in that area to try and end that chase.

The officer who deployed them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed as well.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SCPD more details will be released later this morning.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snow Emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids.
Snow Emergency In Effect in Cedar Rapids
Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Iowa women's basketball 'D.O.B.O' Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own bath
Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins

Latest News

Responders say that a 17-year-old passenger in the motor vehicle, Chloe Hutchcraft, died as a...
18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash
A former eastern Iowa teacher who had cancer is giving back after watching other patients...
Survivor of rare cancer creates fund for other patients
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Police and first responders are urging caution on the roads and reminding people to *slow down...
Officials remind drivers to slow down after multiple crashes in Bremer County
The Christmas tree will be decorated throughout the week and lit up for the first time on...
Crews work to set up Cedar Rapids Christmas tree