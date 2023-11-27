Several pets likely killed in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids mobile home is a total loss after a fire that killed multiple pets on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Ripon Street SW at the Kirkwood Estates for a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames.

An elderly resident and a young resident were able to get out of the home safely with their dog. Two cats and a python likely died in the fire, according to officials.

The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

