Several pets likely killed in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids mobile home is a total loss after a fire that killed multiple pets on Monday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Ripon Street SW at the Kirkwood Estates for a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames.
An elderly resident and a young resident were able to get out of the home safely with their dog. Two cats and a python likely died in the fire, according to officials.
The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.
