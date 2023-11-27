Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Several pets likely killed in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday morning.(Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids mobile home is a total loss after a fire that killed multiple pets on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Ripon Street SW at the Kirkwood Estates for a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames.

An elderly resident and a young resident were able to get out of the home safely with their dog. Two cats and a python likely died in the fire, according to officials.

The home is a total loss. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday morning.(Cedar Rapids Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snow Emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids.
Snow Emergency In Effect in Cedar Rapids
Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
Iowa women's basketball 'D.O.B.O' Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own bath
Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path
Linn County Tow Ban
Linn County Tow Ban
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins

Latest News

Qatar's Foreign Ministry says a deal has been reach to extend the temporary truce between...
Deal reached to extend temporary truce between Israel and Hamas
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to four crashes in a matter of an hour...
Four crashes in Bremer County amid snowy conditions
Prospect Meadows, a non-profit dedicated to providing access to sports for all kids, stopped by...
Everyday Iowa - Giving Tuesday with Prospect Meadows
Hanna Nuss tells us about her shop, Local. in Denver, IA, and why building up main streets in...
Everyday Iowa - Hanna Nuss entrepreneur and founder of Local. in Denver, IA