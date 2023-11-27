Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Safety tips for online holiday shopping

Tory Meiborg, a financial advisor at Savant Wealth Management, joined TV9 on Monday to discuss smart holiday shopping tips.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has released some safety tips when making online purchases this holiday season.

1. Be Wary of Too-Good-To-Be-True Deals

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Exercise caution with steep discounts and offers from unknown sources. Validate offers directly on official websites to avoid falling for enticing yet potentially deceptive promotions.

2. Protect Your Pocketbook

When making online purchases, use credit cards rather than debit cards, prepaid cards, or wire transfers. Most credit cards provide greater protection by offering safeguards for users to dispute and challenge a fraudulent transaction.

3. Enhance Password Security

Create complex passwords for your accounts and avoid using the same password across multiple sites to enhance security. Using two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of protection.

4. Beware of Phishing Emails

Be cautious of unsolicited emails claiming to be from retailers. Verify their legitimacy by directly visiting the official website instead of clicking on links.

5. Guard Your Banking Information

Avoid making online purchases over public Wi-Fi networks, which may not be secure. Instead, use a trusted, private connection. Regularly monitor your financial statements for any unauthorized transactions and report them immediately.

For more information, visit the Iowa Attorney General’s office’s website here. To report a scam, contact the Consumer Protection Division at 888-777-4590.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snow Emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids.
Snow Emergency In Effect in Cedar Rapids
Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Iowa women's basketball 'D.O.B.O' Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own bath
Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins

Latest News

Tory Meiborg, a financial advisor at Savant Wealth Management, joined TV9 on Monday to discuss...
Financial advisor gives key to smart holiday spending
Our TV9 crew was on Spruce Court in Marion this morning where the Gingrich family donated the...
Marion family donate Christmas Tree to City of Cedar Rapids
An artist’s rendering of the entrance to the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.
Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history
Luther College is set to rename an athletics facility after receiving the largest monetary...
Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history