Luther College receives largest monetary gift in school’s history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Luther College is set to rename an athletics facility after receiving the largest monetary gift in the school’s 162-year history.

The school announced on Monday that Michael and Nicole Gerdin gifted $10 million to help renovate the Regents Center which is home to Norse athletics and the wellness center.

Luther College will rename the facility the ‘Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness.’

Michael Gerdin is the CEO of Heartland Express in North Liberty and a 1992 graduate of Luther.

”This extraordinary investment by the Gerdins will literally be game-changing for Luther College and contributing to the vitality of our town Decorah, Winneshiek County, and northeast Iowa,” said Luther College President Jenifer Ward.

