Hawkeyes win 19th consecutive Cy-Hawk dual against Cyclones

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 4 Iowa wrestling team claimed their 19th straight victory over eighth-ranked Iowa State with a 18-14 dual victory over the Cyclones in front of 14,267 fans at the Hilton Coliseum on Sunday.

RESULTS:

125 -- #17 Drake Ayala dec. #8 Kysen Terukina, 7-2

133 – #19 Evan Frost dec. #8 Brody Teske, 8-1

141 -- #1 Real Woods dec. #19 Anthony Echemendia, 4-1 SV1

149 -- #14 Casey Swiderski dec. #9 Victor Voinovich III, 6-3

157 -- #2 Jared Franek dec. #18 Cody Chittum, 4-2

165 -- #2 David Carr major dec. #5 Michael Caliendo, 16-4

174 -- #14 Patrick Kennedy dec. #21 MJ Gaitan, 14-13

184 -- Gabe Arnold dec. #6 Will Feldkamp, 3-2

197 -- #22 Zach Glazier dec. #24 Julian Broderson, 7-3

285 -- #7 Yonger Bastida major dec. Bradley Hill, 17-6

Iowa will head hit the road to face the University of Pennsylvania on Dec. 1. Iowa State heads to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational Dec. 1-2.

