Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Hawkeyes win 19th consecutive Cy-Hawk dual against Cyclones

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The No. 4 Iowa wrestling team claimed their 19th straight victory over eighth-ranked Iowa State with a 18-14 dual victory over the Cyclones in front of 14,267 fans at the Hilton Coliseum on Sunday.

RESULTS:

125 -- #17 Drake Ayala dec. #8 Kysen Terukina, 7-2

133 – #19 Evan Frost dec. #8 Brody Teske, 8-1

141 -- #1 Real Woods dec. #19 Anthony Echemendia, 4-1 SV1

149 -- #14 Casey Swiderski dec. #9 Victor Voinovich III, 6-3

157 -- #2 Jared Franek dec. #18 Cody Chittum, 4-2

165 -- #2 David Carr major dec. #5 Michael Caliendo, 16-4

174 -- #14 Patrick Kennedy dec. #21 MJ Gaitan, 14-13

184 -- Gabe Arnold dec. #6 Will Feldkamp, 3-2

197 -- #22 Zach Glazier dec. #24 Julian Broderson, 7-3

285 -- #7 Yonger Bastida major dec. Bradley Hill, 17-6

Iowa will head hit the road to face the University of Pennsylvania on Dec. 1. Iowa State heads to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational Dec. 1-2.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins
Updated Winter WX Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area
Fatal Car Crash
Crash in Keokuk County claims life of 82-year-old
Iowa women's basketball 'D.O.B.O' Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own bath
Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Hawkeyes win 19th consecutive Cy-Hawk dual against Cyclones
Hawkeyes win 19th consecutive Cy-Hawk dual against Cyclones
Caitlin Clark fires one up from the three point line during the final game of the NCAA college...
Clark scores 32, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Kansas State 77-70 for Gulf Coast Showcase title
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) goes up to shoot while defended by Iowa State forward Milan...
Taylor, Washington help No. 12 Texas A&M rally from 21-point deficit to beat Iowa State 73-69
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz knows beating No. 2 Michigan would be tall task. He says ‘anything is possible’