Group of Iowans to send holiday cheer to people impacted by wildfires in Maui

A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific ocean to people affected by this summer's devastating wildfires in Maui.
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A group of Iowans are working to send holiday cheer across the Pacific Ocean to people affected by this summer’s devastating wildfires in Maui.

One hundred people died in the destructive fires, and much of the town of Lahaina was reduced to ashes.

People are continuing to recover, both physically and emotionally as crews work to remove piles of debris.

Jane Carlson from Indianola wanted to make stockings full of treats to send to Maui, to bring some joy to kids affected by the disaster.

After posting the idea on Facebook, 10 people joined the cause.

Now, 120 stockings are being shipped off.

“This was very rewarding to me and couple of people that I did meet. it’s like, I think we could really be friends,” said Carlson. “I like to help people when I can. this really was a small thing.”

Carlson says she is already brainstorming her next project.

She says the feeling of spreading love to strangers is priceless.

