GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old. (Credit: KPNX via CNN Newsource)
By KPNX via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPNX) - Meet Falco, a 2-year-old Siberian husky and also, a family hero.

“He’s our protector and I feel like, that day, Falco was our hero,” owner Hailey Hernandez said.

Hernandez says Falco protected her 12-year-old son while he was playing in their backyard.

“A shot went off and it ended up hitting my dog in the face,” she said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video captured sounds of the shooting that left Falco with a gunshot wound in the nose.

“I thought my dog was gone,” Hernandez said.

They rushed Falco to the vet, and he miraculously survived.

“Falco had a bullet go through his nose pallet and lodged into his tongue, which there are fragments of the bullet and bones still stuck in his tongue and upper jaw,” she said.

Shortly after the shooting, Phoenix police arrested Matthew Patrick Wazny, who matched the suspect’s description, according to court documents. He lives a couple of houses down from the Hernandez family.

Police say Wazny was in his backyard, noticeably intoxicated, and unwilling to cooperate.

Officers found a gun on him that records say matched the caliber used in Falco’s shooting.

Wazny is facing multiple charges including animal cruelty and endangerment.

“It’s cruel. It’s evil. There has to be something wrong with you to come over here and shoot a dog in front of a family,” Hernandez said.

The family is still shaken up.

“It could have been my son and not my dog,” Hernandez said.

They are thankful that it was not much worse.

“This is a miracle,” Hernandez said.

Falco is unable to bark or make any noises but is recovering.

