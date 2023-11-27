Show You Care
Fourth Annual Artists Sunday helps supports local artists across U.S.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -A nationwide movement that started in Eastern Iowa is working to help promote small artists.

November 27th, is Artists Sunday which helps 1000′s of artists in 100′s of communities.

Artists who take part get a tool kit with information on how to grow their business and brand.

Chris Sherman of Marion helped create Artists Sunday to support small and local artists.

He says it’s similar to how days like Small Business Saturday help shops.

Sherman says supporting artists can help a lot more people.

“You know artists buy their groceries and buy their supplies and and you know live in that same community so you’re supporting not only supporting the arts but also supporting the local economy,” said Sherman.

Sherman says they are looking for a sponsor to help grow the movement even more in the future.

