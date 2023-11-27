Four crashes in Bremer County amid snowy conditions

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to four crashes in a matter of an hour on Sunday amid wintry conditions.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared images of damage done to vehicles involved in at least one of the four crashes they responded to.

They did not say whether there were any injuries in the crashes.

They also shared images of vehicles they stopped for speeding more than 90 mph despite the areas of slick spots due to blowing snow.

One of the vehicles pulled over was reportedly a driver on an instruction permit.

“With the blowing snow the roads are still slick in spots. There is no need for speeds like this in these conditions,” the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said in the post. “Be better and smarter!!”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.