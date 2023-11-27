Show You Care
Des Moines family gives back to hospital that saved their baby’s life

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines Family is giving back to the hospital that saved their daughter’s life.

Parker Baker was born premature, at just 23 weeks.

She spent the first 234 days of her life in the NICU on an ECMO machine, which supported her heart and lungs.

She went on to beat the odds, and is celebrating her fifth birthday this year.

Her family wants to celebrate by donating a “giraffe bed” to Blank Children’s Hospital.

A giraffe bed is a state-of-the-art incubator designed for babies born at 29 weeks and younger.

“We wanted something to give back to the premature babies that are coming. The families that are about to go through the rocky road that we have already been through,” Cassie Baker said.

The fundraiser is being run by Average Everyday Miracles, a nonprofit that supports families with babies in the NICU.

It says Blank Children’s Hospital has nine Giraffe beds, but would like to get up to 25.

However, the beds cost around $36,000.

Learn more about the giraffe bed and the fundraiser on Average Everyday Miracle’s website.

