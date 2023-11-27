Chilly but sunny today, we’re watching a small snow chance late this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With snow showers behind us, this week is setting up to be quieter but still quite cool.

We’re starting off our Monday with chilly air. Temperatures are in the teens early this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Highs today climb from in the mid- to- upper 20s this afternoon under a msotly sunny sky. Winds will be less than yesterday but still notable, gusting 20-30 mph at times. Even without new snow falling, this could lead to patches of blowing snow already on the ground from the weekend. Watch for slick spots, especially early today and in rural or open areas.

Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the low to mid 20s this afternoon. (KCRG)

Winds stay out of the northwest today, bringing in cooler air (KCRG)

A few more clouds move into eastern Iowa on Tuesday with skies becoming partly cloudy. Tomorrow will be another cool one with highs in the 20s but a warm front late Tuesday into Wednesday sends highs into the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week and this weekend, more near normal for this time of year.

The only chance we have at precipitation comes during the latter half of Thursday into Friday where we could see rain showers that may be able to change over to snow as temperatures dip that night into Friday morning, timed just as we head into the month of December and the first day of “Meteorological Winter”.

