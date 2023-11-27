Cedar Rapids to set up downtown Christmas tree Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is planning to cut and set up the city Christmas tree on Monday morning.

The nearly 30-foot-high spruce tree is currently in Marion.

It will be cut around 8 a.m., and brought to Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, where it will be decked out with lights.

The lights won’t be turned on until Saturday.

