Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cedar Rapids to set up downtown Christmas tree Monday

The City of Cedar Rapids is planning to cut and set up the city Christmas tree Monday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is planning to cut and set up the city Christmas tree on Monday morning.

The nearly 30-foot-high spruce tree is currently in Marion.

It will be cut around 8 a.m., and brought to Greene Square in Cedar Rapids, where it will be decked out with lights.

The lights won’t be turned on until Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.


