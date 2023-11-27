Show You Care
Caitlin Clark earns 20th Big Ten Player of the Week honor

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa women’s basketball player Cailin Clark earned another conference honor following the Hawk’s victory over #16 Kansas State.

This is Clark’s 20th time earning the award - the third most in conference history.

She has scored 20 or more points in 93 of her 108 career games at the University of Iowa and netted a 3-point basket in 66 consecutive games, which is an NCAA best.

NEXT UP: The Hawks will host Bowling Green on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 12:30 pm on FS1 and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

