18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 26th, 2023, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in a rural part of the county.
Responders say that a 17-year-old passenger in the motor vehicle, Chloe Hutchcraft, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
Following an investigation, officials charged the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Benjamin Kelne of Grinnell with the following:
- Reckless Driving
- Possession/Purchase of Alcohol
- Careless Driving
- Failure to Maintain Control
- Involuntary Manslaughter
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.