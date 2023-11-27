Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash

Responders say that a 17-year-old passenger in the motor vehicle, Chloe Hutchcraft, died as a...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 26th, 2023, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in a rural part of the county.

Responders say that a 17-year-old passenger in the motor vehicle, Chloe Hutchcraft, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Following an investigation, officials charged the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Benjamin Kelne of Grinnell with the following:

  • Reckless Driving
  • Possession/Purchase of Alcohol
  • Careless Driving
  • Failure to Maintain Control
  • Involuntary Manslaughter

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Snow Emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids.
Snow Emergency In Effect in Cedar Rapids
Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Iowa women's basketball 'D.O.B.O' Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own bath
Iowa women’s basketball ‘D.O.B.O’ Hannah Bluder wants to blaze her own path
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins

Latest News

A former eastern Iowa teacher who had cancer is giving back after watching other patients...
Survivor of rare cancer creates fund for other patients
Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 200 block of Ripon Street SW on Monday...
Python, 2 cats likely dead in Cedar Rapids mobile home fire, residents displaced
Police and first responders are urging caution on the roads and reminding people to *slow down...
Officials remind drivers to slow down after multiple crashes in Bremer County
The Christmas tree will be decorated throughout the week and lit up for the first time on...
Crews work to set up Cedar Rapids Christmas tree