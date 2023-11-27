18-year-old charged in fatal Jasper County crash

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 26th, 2023, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in a rural part of the county.

Responders say that a 17-year-old passenger in the motor vehicle, Chloe Hutchcraft, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Following an investigation, officials charged the driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Benjamin Kelne of Grinnell with the following:

Reckless Driving

Possession/Purchase of Alcohol

Careless Driving

Failure to Maintain Control

Involuntary Manslaughter

