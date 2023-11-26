Wartburg’s 42-20 outburst advances the Knights to the NCAA quarterfinals

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nile McLaughlin’s 352 yards and four touchdowns rocketed Wartburg past Whitworth, advancing the Knights to the Division III quarterfinals.

Running Back Hunter Clasen capped off No. 3 Wartburg’s first drive with a one-year touchdown. Clasen’s second score came in the second quarter.

McLaughlin helped the Knights open up a 42-6 lead with touchdown passes to Thomas Butters, Drake George and Thor Maakestad.

The Knights will host the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next Saturday at noon.

