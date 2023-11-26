Show You Care
Wartburg’s 42-20 outburst advances the Knights to the NCAA quarterfinals

Nile McLaughlin’s 352 yards and four touchdowns rocketed Wartburg past Whitworth, advancing the Knights to the Division III quarterfinals.
By John Campbell and Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nile McLaughlin’s 352 yards and four touchdowns rocketed Wartburg past Whitworth, advancing the Knights to the Division III quarterfinals.

Running Back Hunter Clasen capped off No. 3 Wartburg’s first drive with a one-year touchdown. Clasen’s second score came in the second quarter.

McLaughlin helped the Knights open up a 42-6 lead with touchdown passes to Thomas Butters, Drake George and Thor Maakestad.

The Knights will host the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next Saturday at noon.

