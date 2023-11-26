Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Sunday Travel Forecast

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow fell across Eastern Iowa Saturday night and continued to fall on Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. 1 to 3.5 inches of snow has fallen across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Eastern Iowa through the morning. Snow showers will continue to move east through the morning before gradually coming to an end by noon. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few flurries possible.

Sunday Travel Forecast
Sunday Travel Forecast(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)
Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

If you have to head on the roads this morning, visibility will be impacted by the continually falling snow which will be heavy at times before the snow moves to the east of the area by noon. Snow plows are out-treating and clearing the roads. However, untreated areas such as neighborhoods and side streets will still have slick spots. Therefore, drivers will need to be cautious today. Make sure to keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Travel conditions will improve for the start of the workweek. Monday we’ll have a sunny sky with temperatures in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz yells to his team as they play against Nebraska during the first...
Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins
Updated Winter WX Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of KCRG-TV9 Viewing Area
Morning flurries, with more snow possible Saturday night
Morning flurries, with more snow possible Saturday night
Fatal Car Crash
Crash in Keokuk County claims life of 82-year-old
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Snow showers continue through the morning
Snow showers continue through the morning
Snow showers continue through the morning
Snow showers continue through the morning
KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, November 26th
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean breaks down the latest changes in the...
Your First Alert Forecast - Winter Weather Advisory Update