CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow fell across Eastern Iowa Saturday night and continued to fall on Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. 1 to 3.5 inches of snow has fallen across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of Eastern Iowa through the morning. Snow showers will continue to move east through the morning before gradually coming to an end by noon. This afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few flurries possible.

Sunday Travel Forecast (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

If you have to head on the roads this morning, visibility will be impacted by the continually falling snow which will be heavy at times before the snow moves to the east of the area by noon. Snow plows are out-treating and clearing the roads. However, untreated areas such as neighborhoods and side streets will still have slick spots. Therefore, drivers will need to be cautious today. Make sure to keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

Travel conditions will improve for the start of the workweek. Monday we’ll have a sunny sky with temperatures in the 20s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.