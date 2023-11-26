CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa is a Winter Wonderland this morning with heavy snow still falling over the region.

Sunday & Sunday Night

According to the Iowa DOT, roads across Eastern Iowa range from partly covered to completely covered. Therefore, you’ll need to be careful out on the roadways. Make sure to take plenty of time to reach your destination and keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. The main snow bands will gradually come to an end by noon, but flurries will be possible in the afternoon with highs rising into the mid-30s. Due to the snow on the ground, temperatures will be cold tonight in the teens with a partly cloudy sky.

Snow showers continue through the morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

The start of the workweek will be cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s through Tuesday. That being said, highs will reach the 40s Wednesday and through next weekend. Showers are possible on Friday.

Snow showers continue through the morning (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.