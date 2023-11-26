Snow Emergency In Effect in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Snow Emergency remains in effect until 11:30 PM this evening. During a Snow Emergency, residents should remove cars parked on Emergency Snow Routes, which are typically main highways, bus routes, school zones, and the areas near the hospitals. Emergency Snow Routes are designated with street signage and are prioritized for plows to clear due to their high traffic volumes. Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes after a Snow Emergency has been declared may be ticketed and/or towed.

Drivers maintain a safe distance of at least 50 feet when following a snowplow. As road speeds increase, the distance should also increase. Drivers are advised to use caution and reduce speeds during snow events.

For more information about Emergency Snow Routes and to sign up for text or email alerts to stay informed about emergency snow declarations, please visit the Cedar Rapids Snow and Ice Control page by clicking here.

