Snow Chances Pick Up This Evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We woke up to cloudy skies and a little bit of snow activity across Eastern Iowa this morning. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the snow chances will continue to increase.

Snowfall totals will be near a trace to 3 inches depending on location. (KCRG)

In terms of accumulation, a trace to 3 inches is not out of the question. The lesser amounts will be across the northern part of the viewing area, with the heavier amounts in the southern part of the viewing area. After this system exits on Sunday, we will be left with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows plenty of sunshine for your Monday Morning. (KCRG)

For Monday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-20s and then we start to warm up with highs near freezing on Tuesday, and 40s starting Wednesday and lasting throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Friday, there is a rain chance and it’s also December 1st.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.