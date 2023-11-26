Santa arrives in style to Cascade’s Christmas in the Park

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Santa and Mrs. Claus swapped the sleigh for a helicopter to make a dramatic entrance to a holiday event Saturday in Cascade.

The third annual Christmas in the Park hopes to spread some early holiday cheer. People read books, got their faces painted, and got to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. At the end, the city turned on the holiday lights across the park.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.