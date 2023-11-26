Show You Care
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
By Shannon Kane and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB/WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities are warning iPhone users of one of the features from the newest iPhone update.

The feature called “NameDrop” is enabled by default with the new update. Anyone with this feature can place their phone next to your iPhone or your child’s iPhone and automatically receive their contact information.

Police said information passed to another phone could include a picture, phone number, email address and more.

To disable this feature, police said to go into your iPhone settings, click general, then airdrop and shut off “bringing devices together.”

According to WFIE, officials with Apple said the contacts won’t be shared unless you choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s.

NameDrop will also cancel if the two iOS devices are moved away from each other or the iPhone is locked before the transfer completes.

Some iPhone users who commented on the Watertown Police Department’s Facebook post said they recently updated their phone and would have never known about this feature, WFSB reported.

Copyright 2023 WFIE/WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

