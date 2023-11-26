Show You Care
Get ready for a chilly Monday

By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Well as forecasted, we had a nice amount of snow push through Eastern Iowa in the overnight and early morning hours of your Sunday. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, the cloud cover will start to dissipate, leaving us with mainly clear skies.

Pinpoint Futurecast is showing mainly sunny skies for your Monday.
Pinpoint Futurecast is showing mainly sunny skies for your Monday.(KCRG)

We will see plenty of sunshine for your Monday with highs in the mid-20s. With the wind, some places could see Feels Like Temperatures in the teens, so definitely bundle up as you head out the door in the morning.

It will be a chilly Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s.
It will be a chilly Monday with highs in the 20s and 30s.(KCRG)

We will stay mainly sunny for Tuesday with highs nearing 30 and then Wednesday and Thursday, we will see plenty of sunshine and, what will feel like a heatwave, highs in the low 40s.

Shower chances will increase late Thursday evening and into the day on Friday (Of which is December 1st, and the 1st day of Meteorological Winter) with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will be near normal as highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

