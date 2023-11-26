No one injured after explosion at Ethanol Plant

SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 4:00 PM on Saturday, first responders were called to an explosion at the Poet Ethanol Plant in Shell Rock. Upon arrival, responders reported no visible flames. Officials say crews spoke with employees and determined everyone was accounted for and no injuries were reported.

First responders were on the scene for approximately one and a half hours.

Butler County Emergency Management says the unconfirmed cause was a combustible dust explosion, but an investigation into the cause will be conducted.

The plant is currently operational at this time.

Responding departments include: Shell Rock Fire, Shell Rock First Responders, Clarksville Fire, Clarksville EMS, Waverly Fire, Waverly Paramedics, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Butler County Emergency Medical Services, Butler County Emergency Management, and the Iowa State Patrol.

