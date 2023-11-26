Show You Care
Dubuque non-profit joins national effort encouraging people to shop local

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Small Business Saturday is a nationwide movement encouraging people to do their holiday shopping at small, local businesses.

“Holidazzle Downtown Dubuque” is part of that effort. Non-profit Dubuque Main Street blocked off an area around fourth and Bluff Street on Saturday and filled it with holiday activities. There were also free trolleys to take people all over town to the different shops.

Local business owners say the initiative and support means a lot to them. “It brings in new people that maybe haven’t been here before, or haven’t been here in awhile, and then they like what they see and then they become regular customers,” says Julie Clark, the founder and owner of Potpourri in Dubuque.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

