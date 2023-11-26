Cedar Rapids Fire Department fought Sunday morning fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifteen minutes before 5 a.m. the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a fire located in the 500 block of M Avenue Northwest. The department found the fire by investigating the building from the outside. Crews quickly began attacking the fire. After the fire was extinguished, officials searched the building and gave the all clear.

No one was at home when the fire occurred. Alliant Energy helped the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident. The fire is under investigation.

