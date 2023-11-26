Show You Care
Cedar Rapids dog shelter goes ‘begging’ during annual dog food drive

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crystal Ellis with Dogs Forever Rescue in Cedar Rapids said of the pets housed in the shelter, “They didn’t choose to be here. You know, it’s not their fault.”

“A shelter dog just is looking for their next journey in life,” Ellis added.

Dogs Forever is a waystation for dogs on their journey to a new home, a place where these pets aren’t certain of what comes next. However, the people who come to the rescue have a clear mission they’re passionate about.

“We don’t have any paid staff. So we are 100% donation based,” said Ellis.

The rescue is not only volunteer-run—it’s also pretty small.

Each year during the month of November, Dogs Forever holds an annual dog food drive, but they don’t actually want you to buy them food.

“We’re asking for gift cards because we have a very small shelter and our storage space is pretty limited,” said Ellis.

Dogs Forever is looking for gift cards to places like Theisen’s, Menards, or Amazon, places that sell their specific brand of dog food (NUTRISOURCE CHICKEN & RICE formula for Adults, Seniors, and Puppy).

Ellis is the Fundraising Committee Lead at the Rescue, and one of the volunteers donating hours of her time.

“I feel like it’s our duty to help them any way we can, because they didn’t choose to be here,” said Ellis.

Ellis hoped others feel the same way she does and want to give what they can to the pets that, Ellis said, give so much.

“Dogs, I mean, they are greater than people,” said Ellis. “They love you wholeheartedly. They are the only things in this world that know your true self, and they just make life better.”

People can drop off donations any time in the rescue’s donation container in front of their main building or on Saturdays during open hours at the shelter, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

